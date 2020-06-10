US Bancorp DE Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Entergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

