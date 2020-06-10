US Bancorp DE Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 103,416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,355,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000.

In other Grocery Outlet news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $548,014,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $60,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,652,352 shares of company stock worth $579,674,619 over the last ninety days.

Shares of GO opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

