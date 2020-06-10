US Bancorp DE Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LFC opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.5134 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from China Life Insurance’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

LFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

