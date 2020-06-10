US Bancorp DE Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.27. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $289,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $2,007,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,128.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock worth $6,505,480. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

