US Bancorp DE Has $1.12 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 36.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

HRC stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

