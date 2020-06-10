US Bancorp DE Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

