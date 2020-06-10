US Bancorp DE Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.75.

IQV opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.62. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

