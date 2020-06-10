US Bancorp DE Has $1.20 Million Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,580 shares of company stock valued at $984,503. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

