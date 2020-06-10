US Bancorp DE Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 271.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 139,118 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,295,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,218 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,923.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,588,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

