US Bancorp DE Has $1.26 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

