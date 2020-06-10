US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

