US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $38,263.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,263.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489 in the last 90 days. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NYSE:HLI opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $64.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

