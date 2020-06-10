US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

CE stock opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

