US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,106,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,142,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,565,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 936,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after buying an additional 94,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,488. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

