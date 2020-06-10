US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

NYSE:TD opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

