US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.29. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $178,938. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

