US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Enel Americas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 252,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 66,223.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 368,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after acquiring an additional 644,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENIA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Americas SA has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.60%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4394 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

