US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,557 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after acquiring an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.