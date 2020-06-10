US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,750,000 after buying an additional 800,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $141,646,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

