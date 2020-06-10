US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.42. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.