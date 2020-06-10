US Bancorp DE Sells 1,159 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

