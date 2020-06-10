US Bancorp DE Sells 1,909 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.63. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,221.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,903,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.