US Bancorp DE Sells 3,261 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

