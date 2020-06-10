US Bancorp DE Sells 39,916 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 52.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in WPP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Wpp Plc has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

