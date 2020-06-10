US Bancorp DE Sells 7,311 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 69.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 30.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, Director Neil Lustig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

