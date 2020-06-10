US Bancorp DE Sells 951 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

