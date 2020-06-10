Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 779 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,017,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after acquiring an additional 886,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,594,000 after acquiring an additional 199,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after acquiring an additional 467,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.