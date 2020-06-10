Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

