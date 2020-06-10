Van ECK Associates Corp Has $319,000 Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Arch Coal worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Arch Coal by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Coal by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Coal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Arch Coal by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, Director Robert B. Hamill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $619.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

