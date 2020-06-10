Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,555 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.