Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,450 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.