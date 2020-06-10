Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 117,794 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of Worthington Industries worth $53,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $24,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 65,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WOR opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

