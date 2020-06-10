Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,218,858 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 114.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of STMicroelectronics worth $48,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

NYSE:STM opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.05.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

