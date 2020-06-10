Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $57,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 55,850.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 134.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 112.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 70,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $180.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,923.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

