Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.06 Million Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370,850 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $50,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.14, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

