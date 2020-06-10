Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.29 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,832 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of S&P Global worth $50,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $327.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $334.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

