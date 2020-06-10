Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.19 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Waste Management worth $51,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

