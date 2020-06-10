Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,049 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $51,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

