Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,314 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool acquired 3,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $71,712. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

