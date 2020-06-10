Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HNI by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HNI Corp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on HNI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

