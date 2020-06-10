Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cabot by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. Northcoast Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Cabot stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

