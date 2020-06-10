Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,059 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

