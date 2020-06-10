Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 14,399 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Scotiabank lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

