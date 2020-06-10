Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,111,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $159.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.