Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,916 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

NYSE GM opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

