Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 284.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

