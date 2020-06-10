VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of VOXX International worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,079 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOXX International alerts:

In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 128,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $751,970.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 726,071 shares of company stock worth $3,638,825. Company insiders own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71. VOXX International Corp has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOXX. TheStreet raised VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.