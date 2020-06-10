Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,828,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,632,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

