Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,346,000 after acquiring an additional 517,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after acquiring an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,730 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

