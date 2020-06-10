WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,445.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $345.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cascend Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

